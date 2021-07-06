NHL's top prospect leaning to stay at Michigan next season

The NHL's top-ranked draft prospect, defenseman Owen Power, says he is leaning toward playing his sophomore season at Michigan next year rather than turning pro.

Power says he won't make a decision until after the draft, by noting he wants to first consult with the team that selects him.

Power is from Mississauga, Ontario, and the NHL's Central Scouting Bureau's top-ranked North American skater.

The Buffalo Sabres have the No. 1 pick, followed by the expansion Seattle Kraken.