NHL's top prospect leaning to stay at Michigan next season

The NHL's top-ranked draft prospect, defenseman Owen Power, says he is leaning toward playing his sophomore season at Michigan next year rather than turning pro.
Credit: AP
Michigan's Owen Power (22) and Minnesota's Cullen Munson (13) battle during an NCAA hockey game on Wednesday Dec. 8, 2020, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Minnesota won 3-1. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

The NHL's top-ranked draft prospect, defenseman Owen Power, says he is leaning toward playing his sophomore season at Michigan next year rather than turning pro.

Power says he won't make a decision until after the draft, by noting he wants to first consult with the team that selects him. 

Power is from Mississauga, Ontario, and the NHL's Central Scouting Bureau's top-ranked North American skater. 

The Buffalo Sabres have the No. 1 pick, followed by the expansion Seattle Kraken. 

The two-day draft will be held remotely starting on July 23.

