NHL's North Division reacts to Canucks' COVID-19 situation

The Canucks' season being brought to a standstill by the pandemic makes players elsewhere in the all-Canadian North Division uneasy for that team and their own.

The Vancouver Canucks' season being brought to a standstill by the COVID-19 pandemic makes players and coaches elsewhere in the all-Canadian North Division uneasy for that team and their own.

Sixteen of the 22 players on the Canucks' active roster were on the NHL's protocol list with Sunday's addition of forward Marc Michaelis and defenseman Jalen Chatfield.

A member of the coaching staff had also been affected.

COVID-19 continues to be very serious and we encourage everyone to follow the public health orders. We hope to have further information to share in the coming days. Stay safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/qJqMZyUSFY — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 4, 2021