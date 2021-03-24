NHL makes draft lottery changes, spots up for grabs cut to 2

The NHL has instituted changes to the draft lottery that make it more difficult for the last-place team to drop out of the top three in the selection order.

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL has instituted changes to the draft lottery that make it more difficult for the last-place team to drop out of the top three in the selection order.

Beginning with the 2021 draft, only the first two picks will be subject to the lottery and no team can move up more than 10 picks.

Starting in 2022, no team will be able to win the draft lottery more than twice in a five-year span.