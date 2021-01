The NHL opens its season on Wednesday with the pandemic still raging.

It took countless hours of work and a new labor pact to do it.

The NHL also realigned its divisions to limit travel and get around border restrictions.

Now the league will embark on a season outside a bubble like Major League Baseball, the NFL and the NBA.

Commissioner Gary Bettman expects to lose over $1 billion by playing.