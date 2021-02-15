x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Kraken

NHL adapts COVID-19 approach through 1st month of season

The first month of the NHL season has been a bumpy one with 8 teams placed on pause, 35 games postponed and 120 players landing on the COVID-19 list since Jan. 13.

The first month of the NHL season has been a bumpy one with eight teams placed on pause, 35 games postponed and 120 players landing on the COVID-19 list since Jan. 13.

The tipping point came at the end of January after the Sabres and New Jersey Devils experienced outbreaks following a two-game series in Buffalo. 

The NHL has twice since upgraded its safety protocols, including the addition of daily game-day testing. 

Sabres coach Ralph Krueger welcomed the changes made after he spent 10 days battling what he called "moderately severe symptoms."

Related Articles