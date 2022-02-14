x
Marner reaches 400 career points, Leafs top Kraken 6-2

Mitch Marner scored once and added two assists and the Maple Leafs snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Marner scored once and added two assists, Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. 

Marner became the second player from the 2015 draft to reach 400 career points on his 17th goal of the season that gave Toronto a 4-1 lead. 

Calle Jarnkrok and Jared McCann scored for Seattle. 

McCann now has a career-high 20 goals.  The referees waited nearly 30 seconds to stop play and call McCann's shot a goal.  While play resumed, the replay officials corrected the call and signaled it was a goal.

