Marner reaches 400 career points, Leafs top Kraken 6-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Marner scored once and added two assists, Michael Bunting had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a two-game losing streak with a 6-2 win over the Seattle Kraken.

Marner became the second player from the 2015 draft to reach 400 career points on his 17th goal of the season that gave Toronto a 4-1 lead.

Calle Jarnkrok and Jared McCann scored for Seattle.

McCann now has a career-high 20 goals. The referees waited nearly 30 seconds to stop play and call McCann's shot a goal. While play resumed, the replay officials corrected the call and signaled it was a goal.