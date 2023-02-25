Maple Leafs visit the Kraken after shootout win

Sunday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Kraken won the last meeting 5-1.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Toronto Maple Leafs (36-15-8, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (32-20-6, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. Pacific Time

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Seattle Kraken after the Maple Leafs took down the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in overtime.

Seattle has a 15-11-3 record at home and a 32-20-6 record overall. The Kraken are 32-4-3 when scoring three or more goals.

Toronto has a 36-15-8 record overall and a 13-9-4 record in road games. The Maple Leafs have a 32-5-5 record in games they score three or more goals.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Kraken won the last meeting 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has 13 goals and 33 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has scored three goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 20 goals and 51 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, three penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).