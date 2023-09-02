Kraken visit the Sharks after Eberle's 2-goal game

The teams meet Monday for the second time this season. The Kraken won 8-5 in the last meeting. Eberle led the Kraken with two goals.

Seattle Kraken (31-18-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-28-11, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Monday, 1 p.m. Pacific Time

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit the San Jose Sharks after Jordan Eberle scored two goals in the Kraken's 4-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings.

San Jose has gone 17-28-11 overall with a 2-9-6 record in Pacific Division games. The Sharks have a 9-12-4 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Seattle is 31-18-6 overall with a 9-6-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Kraken have scored 193 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank fifth in league play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson has scored 18 goals with 55 assists for the Sharks. Logan Couture has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Vince Dunn has nine goals and 31 assists for the Kraken. Eberle has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Luke Kunin: out for season (knee), Jonah Gadjovich: out (upper-body), Radim Simek: out (undisclosed).