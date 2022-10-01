'Buoy' revealed as first Seattle Kraken mascot in franchise history

Buoy, a six-foot-tall blue sea troll living in the caverns of Climate Pledge Arena and inspired by the Fremont Troll.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken unveiled their long-awaited mascot ahead of Saturday night's preseason game with an elaborate entrance coming down from the rafters at Climate Pledge Arena.

"Buoy" is described by the team in a press release as "a six-foot-tall blue sea troll living in the caverns of Climate Pledge Arena and inspired by the Fremont Troll."

Saturday's unveiling wraps an extended reveal process from throughout the Kraken's first few preseason games, which included videos featuring other Seattle sports stars offering their own opinions as to what the franchise should have as its mascot.

Among those featured in the Kraken's "search" was former Seattle Supersonics star Detlef Schrempf, Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas, Seattle Storm star Breanna Stewart, Mariners relief pitcher Paul Sewald, OL Reign’s Phallon Tullis-Joyce and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

“Over the last two years we worked to develop Buoy’s unique identity that captured the look and feel of the Kraken brand while being kid-friendly and approachable,” said Lamont Buford, vice president of entertainment experience and production of the Kraken in a release. “Buoy’s hair is a nod to hockey flow and the waves of Puget Sound. You’ll notice there is a removable tooth just like a hockey player, an anchor earring for our secondary mark and then a mysterious tentacle indicating an encounter with the Kraken. Buoy is so much fun and I look forward to everyone meeting the newest member of our team.”