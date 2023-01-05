Kraken take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Stars

The Seattle Kraken visit the Dallas Stars in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series.

DALLAS — Seattle Kraken (46-28-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (47-21-14, second in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. Pacific Time

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Stars -202, Kraken +168; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Kraken lead series 1-0

Dallas has gone 24-10-11 at home and 47-21-14 overall. The Stars are 10-6-13 in games decided by a single goal.

Seattle has a 46-28-8 record overall and a 30-12-4 record in road games. The Kraken are 20-8-3 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has 46 goals and 63 assists for the Stars. Roope Hintz has seven goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Jared McCann has 40 goals and 30 assists for the Kraken. Yanni Gourde has three goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Kraken: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.