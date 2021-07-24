Kraken sign 3 Expansion Draft picks to new deals

Just days after the Expansion Draft and the Kraken have signed three picks to new contracts.

Goalie Chris Driedger comes to terms with Seattle on a 3-year contract worth $3.5 million on an annual average value (AAV). Driedger played 3 games over 3 seasons with Ottawa before leaving via free agency. He's played the last two seasons with the Panthers. Driedger only gave 2.07 goals per game with Florida with a .931 save percentage over 35 games.

Defenseman Adam Larsson signed a 4-year deal for $4 million AAV. The Swede has played ten seasons in the NHL, 5 with New Jersey and the last 5 with Edmonton. Larsson finished in the top 10 in blocked shots and hits last season.

Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak received a 5-year contract for an average of $4.6 million per season. Oleksiak spent a total 9 seasons with Dallas and 2 seasons with Pittsburgh. The six-foot-seven and 225 pound defenseman averaged nearly 21 minutes of ice time per game last season.