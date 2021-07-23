Kraken nab Matthew Beniers as 1st pick in franchise history

The Kraken found their potential center of the future with the first draft pick in franchise history selecting Michigan player Matthew Beniers with the No. 2 overall

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken found their potential center of the future with the first draft pick in franchise history selecting Michigan player Matthew Beniers with the No. 2 overall pick in the NHL entry draft.

Beniers made perfect sense for Seattle to grab.

A two-way center, Beniers had 10 goals and 14 assists in 24 games in his first season at Michigan.

The 18-year-old also played for the United States at the world juniors and the world championships, appearing in 13 games on the international stage in the past year.