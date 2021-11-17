Kraken lose to Blackhawks 4-2 for fifth straight loss

Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 for their fourth straight win.

SEATTLE (AP) — Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat each had a goal and an assist and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 for their fourth straight win.

Seth Jones also scored to extend his points streak to seven games and Jake McCabe added an empty-netter for the Blackhawks to seal the win.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 31 shots, including 16 in the second period.

Jared McCann and Yanni Gourde scored in the third period for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer finished with 15 saves.