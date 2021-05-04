Kraken launch foundation focused on youth homelessness

The NHL's Kraken are launching a foundation that will have three primary areas of focus: youth homelessness, youth access to hockey, and environmental justice.

SEATTLE (AP) — The NHL's Seattle Kraken are launching a foundation that will have three primary areas of focus: youth homelessness, youth access to hockey, and environmental justice.

The youth homelessness focus will build on the team's partnership with YouthCare to help with funding, visibility and job support.

The youth hockey aspect will include partnering with schools and youth organizations to help make both floor and ice hockey more accessible.

The environmental justice portion is still being developed.

The announcement of the foundation coincides with the state beginning to sell specialty Kraken license plates.