Kraken host the Flames following Sprong's 2-goal game

The Seattle Kraken host the Calgary Flames after Daniel Sprong's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Kraken's 6-5 shootout loss.

Calgary Flames (16-12-7, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-10-4, third in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Wednesday, 7 p.m.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -111, Flames -109; over/under is 6

Seattle has a 7-2-2 record in Pacific Division games and an 18-10-4 record overall. The Kraken have conceded 103 goals while scoring 113 for a +10 scoring differential.

Calgary has a 16-12-7 record overall and a 6-3-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Flames have a 6-6-5 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Kraken won the last matchup 5-4. Sprong scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has eight goals and 17 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Elias Lindholm has 11 goals and 21 assists for the Flames. Tyler Toffoli has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Flames: 3-3-4, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).