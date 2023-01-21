Kraken host the Avalanche after Donato's 2-goal game

The Seattle Kraken host the Colorado Avalanche after Ryan Donato's two-goal game against the New Jersey Devils in the Kraken's 4-3 overtime win.

Colorado Avalanche (23-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (27-14-4, first in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Saturday, 7 p.m. Pacific

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Kraken -115, Avalanche -106; over/under is 6.5

Seattle has a 27-14-4 record overall and an 11-9-2 record on its home ice. The Kraken have scored 165 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank third in NHL play.

Colorado is 23-17-3 overall and 13-9-0 on the road. The Avalanche have a +12 scoring differential, with 132 total goals scored and 120 conceded.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Kraken won the previous matchup 3-2. Donato scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Eberle has 10 goals and 25 assists for the Kraken. Matthew Beniers has six goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Cale Makar has 13 goals and 30 assists for the Avalanche. Mikko Rantanen has eight goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 8-2-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Avalanche: 5-5-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: day to day (undisclosed), Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), Justin Schultz: day to day (undisclosed).