Kraken hold 8-game win streak heading into matchup with Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (26-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (25-12-4, second in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Monday, 1 p.m. Pacific

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Seattle Kraken after Brayden Point's two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Lightning's 4-2 win.

Seattle is 10-8-2 in home games and 25-12-4 overall. The Kraken are 8-3-1 when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Tampa Bay is 26-13-1 overall and 10-9-0 in road games. The Lightning have a 12-7-0 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

Monday's game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Lightning won the last matchup 6-2. Point scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Burakovsky has 11 goals and 24 assists for the Kraken. Matthew Beniers has scored six goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

Steven Stamkos has 18 goals and 29 assists for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov has five goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 8-2-0, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.9 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Lightning: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.8 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Jaden Schwartz: out (undisclosed), Chris Driedger: out (knee), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body).