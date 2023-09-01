Kraken bring 6-game win streak into matchup against the Bruins

Seattle is 24-12-4 overall and 14-4-2 in road games. The Kraken are third in league play with 147 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).

Seattle Kraken (24-12-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (32-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 4 p.m. Pacific

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken will look to keep a six-game win streak alive when they take on the Boston Bruins.

Boston has gone 19-0-3 at home and 32-4-4 overall. The Bruins have a +69 scoring differential, with 154 total goals scored and 85 allowed.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrice Bergeron has 15 goals and 18 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has 12 goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Andre Burakovsky has 11 goals and 24 assists for the Kraken. Daniel Sprong has scored six goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-0-2, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Kraken: 7-2-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: A.J. Greer: day to day (illness), Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula).