Kraken anxiously await player lists ahead of expansion draft

SEATTLE (AP) — For now the NHL is on pause and waiting for Ron Francis and the Seattle Kraken to decide what they will do.

The lists of players left unprotected for Seattle's upcoming expansion draft will be released on Sunday after teams league-wide had a busy couple of days make deals to get ready for the arrival of the Kraken.

Francis is Seattle's general manager and will be responsible for the final decisions on what Seattle's roster looks like when it's announced on Wednesday night.

Francis said his staff have gone through hundreds of scenarios getting ready for what will be a busy three days.

How many mock expansion drafts did Francis & the #SeaKraken Hockey Ops Staff do over the past year?



Answer: “Easily in the hundreds.” — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) July 17, 2021

All signs point to the Seattle Kraken signing and selecting pending UFA goalie Chris Driedger from the Florida Panthers as part of the expansion draft process, sources say. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 17, 2021