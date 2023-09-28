How to watch Kraken preseason game vs. Canucks

Thursday night's game is one of two being televised live on KONG in the Seattle area.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken will be back on the ice at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday night for preseason action against the Vancouver Canucks, and the game will be available to watch live on KONG.

Seattle's next preseason game will have the puck drop at 7 p.m., giving local fans their first glimpse at the 2023-24 Kraken in person.

Here's how you can watch live Kraken preseason action on KONG:

Kraken vs. Canucks

Game start: 7 p.m. PT

TV channel: KONG

Betting information: Kraken moneyline is -200, while Canucks ML is +165 (odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook)

The Kraken are coming off the best season in franchise history (yes, it was also the second season in franchise history), including a thrilling playoff run to the Western Conference Semifinals.

In the offseason, Matty Beniers brought home some hardware, winning the NHL's Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league's best rookie.

Philipp Grubauer will be back in goal for the Kraken after a masterful postseason run. So too are Jared McCann and Vince Dunn, who were two of the on-ice leaders for Seattle a year ago.

Andre Burakovsky is also back at training camp after injuries cut his strong season short in 2022-23.

Seeing Burakovsky back on the ice at full speed was a welcomed sight for Seattle at the start of camp. Burakovksy was the big free agent signing for the Kraken between Year 1 and 2 and was the team’s leading scorer when he was injured on his first shift following the All-Star break in February.

Then came the setbacks, two or three of them after the initial diagnosis after the injury had Burakovsky out for about a month. It eventually led to Burakovsky having surgery in April and stuck as a spectator during Seattle’s run to the Western Conference semifinals in its first playoff appearance.

“It was really hard because I was really, really motivated last year to come back when I saw the guys playing on the ice and I just wanted to be around the guys and that motivated me to work harder and try to come back,” Burakovsky said. “I was close a couple of times to be able to come back and then when you get that setback, I mean it’s kind of like starting over at zero again.”