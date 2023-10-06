How to watch Kraken preseason game vs. Oilers

Here's how fans in western Washington can tune in for the Kraken's final preseason game.

EDMONTON, AB — The Kraken close out the National Hockey League (NHL) preseason on Friday night in Edmonton against Connor McDavid and the Oilers, and those fans in the Seattle area can watch the game live on KONG.

After Friday night's game, Seattle will have a few days before taking the ice for the team's regular-season opener on Tuesday, Oct. 10 against the defending Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights.

Here's how local fans can tune into Kraken-Oilers on TV:

Kraken vs. Oilers

Game start: 6 p.m. PT

TV channel: KONG

Betting information: Kraken moneyline is +126, while Oilers ML is -154 (odds courtesy of FanDuel)

The Kraken have won two of the team's three full-squad games so far this preseason, including a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Andrew Poturalski and Eeli Tolvanen scored the Kraken's pair of goals to lead the team to victory.

Friday night will be the Kraken's final tune-up opportunity before starting the third season in the franchise's brief history. After a surprising playoff run that included an upset of the Colorado Avalanche, expectations have been ratcheted up for Seattle.

Matty Beniers is coming off a season that included an All-Star selection and being named the winner of the Calder Memorial Trophy, awarded to the league's top rookie.