The Kraken got off to a slow start as a franchise, but now are playoff-bound for the first time.

SEATTLE — The return of professional hockey to Seattle was a welcome sight for many living in the Emerald City, as the Kraken became the National Hockey League's (NHL) 32nd franchise.

However, the inaugural season was anything but a pleasant sight on the ice. Unlike the Vegas Golden Knights, the league's 31st franchise that began play in the 2017-18 season and made a magical run to the Stanley Cup Final, the Kraken finished last in the Pacific Division with just 60 points.

Seattle's first NHL campaign ended with the third-worst point total in the league, and the exorbitant cost of attending a game in person at Climate Pledge Arena was leaving many fans exasperated.

Fast forward one year and the Kraken increased their point total to 100, clinching the franchise's first appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

So what transformed the Kraken from one of the league's worst teams into a feisty playoff team in just one year?

Let's examine five reasons for the Kraken's stunning turnaround as the team prepares for the postseason.

Fine-tuned scoring machine

Only three teams scored fewer times in 2021-22 than the Kraken (213). Just six players on the team notched double-digit goals.

One of those six players, Calle Jankrok, did not even finish the season in Seattle as he was moved to the Calgary Flames at the trade deadline.

In 2022-23, only two teams finished with more goals than the Kraken (289). So how did the Kraken increase the goal output by 76? By featuring the league's most balanced offensive attack.

Thirteen different Kraken players amassed 10 or more goals, with six putting in at least 20 goals. Jared McCann led the way with 40 goals and top Calder Trophy contender Matty Beniers had 24 goals in what was a sterling rookie season (more on him later).

Daniel Sprong and Jaden Schwartz put together bounce-back seasons with 21 goals apiece and wingers Jordan Eberle and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had 20 goals of their own.

Fan favorite Brandon Tanev and midseason waiver claim Eeli Tolvanen each had 16 goals, while the trio of Vince Dunn, Yanni Gourde and Ryan Donato found the back of the net 14 times.

Andre Burakovsky, who will not be available for the start of the playoffs after surgery on a lower-body injury, and Alex Wennberg rounded out the group with 13 goals each.

The Kraken was close to having 15 double-digit scorers, with Morgan Geekie and Jamie Oleksiak chipping in nine goals at the season's end.

Beniers' brilliance

Though he played in 10 games during the Kraken's first season, Beniers still was considered a rookie heading into the 2022-23 campaign.

The former No. 2 overall draft pick established himself as not just one of the game's top young players but was among the best players in the Pacific Division at just 20 years old.

Beniers led all rookies in points and goals, even finishing second among them in assists. He was set to represent the Kraken in the NHL All-Star game in January, before a questionable hit from Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers put him on the injured list.

During Thursday night's season finale, Beniers won the team's Fan Favorite Award through an online poll.

Still seven months shy of being able to buy his first legal drink in the U.S., Beniers represents a bright, bright future in the Emerald City.

Holding the line

Talent represents a significant portion of what makes a team successful in the NHL, but players still must be put into the right positions to be successful and consistently motivated to perform at their best.

Dave Hakstol had some pressure on him entering his second season as the head coach of the Kraken. The struggles of the inaugural season led many to not expect much from Seattle in Year 2 and Hakstol likely knew another losing campaign would result in some changes across the organization.

Hakstol found success in his first go around as an NHL bench boss, leading the Philadelphia Flyers to two playoff appearances and topping 85 points in three consecutive seasons. Nonetheless, the unrelenting demand of Philadelphia sports fans, in general, led to Hakstol being fired mid-season in his fourth year after a 12-15-4 start.

An extremely decorated college coach at the University of North Dakota, Hakstol certainly proved his skills could translate to the league by overseeing the NHL's greatest points turnaround from a franchise's first season to its second.

The Kraken's balanced scoring and improved defense are a testament to Hakstol's work, as well as Dave Lowry. A former interim head coach of the Winnipeg Jets, Lowry joined the Kraken this offseason and brought along over 1,000 games of NHL playing experience in addition to his coaching chops.

Put it all together, and this is a Kraken team that should be a tough out in the postseason.