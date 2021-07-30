Grubauer surprised, excited to get opportunity with Kraken

Philipp Grubauer ended the season believing he was going back to the Colorado Avalanche.

SEATTLE (AP) — Philipp Grubauer ended the season believing he was going back to the Colorado Avalanche.

But he unexpectedly hit the free agent market when he couldn't reach a new deal with Colorado.

The expansion Seattle Kraken quickly swooped in and signed Grubauer to a six-year, $35.4 million deal.

Seattle was surprised Grubauer was available.