Grubauer surprised, excited to get opportunity with Kraken

SEATTLE (AP) — Philipp Grubauer ended the season believing he was going back to the Colorado Avalanche.

But he unexpectedly hit the free agent market when he couldn't reach a new deal  with Colorado. 

The expansion Seattle Kraken quickly swooped in and signed Grubauer to a six-year, $35.4 million deal. 

Seattle was surprised Grubauer was available. 

Grubauer was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy last season as he went 30-9-1 with the Avalanche with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

