Gourde excited for chance in Seattle even with start delayed

SEATTLE (AP) — Yanni Gourde has one of the more impressive resumes among the players selected by the Seattle Kraken in the NHL expansion draft.

But Gourde is going to be stuck on the sideline when the puck finally drops for team's first-ever game.

He underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and recovery could take about four months, which on the optimistic end means he would miss about six weeks of the regular season.