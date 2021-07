Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop has waived his no-movement clause to be exposed in the Seattle expansion draft after approaching the team with the idea.

Dallas Stars goaltender Ben Bishop has waived his no-movement clause to be exposed in the Seattle expansion draft after approaching the team with the idea.

The team confirmed the decision.

The move allows Dallas to protect veteran goalie Anton Khudobin from the Kraken.

Young goalie Jake Oettinger is exempt from the expansion draft.

Bishop missed last season recovering from right knee surgery.