SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken's general manager has only seen his office in photos and videos sent from afar.

Ron Francis has been based at his home in North Carolina during the pandemic, creating the framework for the team that will take the ice sometime next fall.

He hasn't been in Seattle since February.

Still, Francis has put together most of the hockey operations staff for the NHL expansion franchise.