Find Buoy in Seattle on Saturday for a chance to win Kraken playoff tickets

Seattle Kraken mascot, Buoy, will be popping up around the city on Saturday handing out chocolate bars, some with golden playoff entry tickets.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken are in their second season and the team is gearing up for its first time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The team will face off with the Colorado Avalanche on the road on Tuesday, April 18, for the first round.

Games one and two are in Denver before the Kraken return home for games three and four on April 22 and April 24. If needed, game five will be held on April 26 in Denver, game six will be on April 28 in Seattle, and game seven will take both teams back to Denver on April 30.

The team is pumped for the playoffs including the team's well-known mascot, Buoy.

Buoy stopped by the KING 5 studios Saturday morning to share the playoff excitement with Molly De Mers, the executive chef for Climate Pledge Arena.

De Mers and Buoy created a Seattle Kraken playoff candy bar made with milk chocolate, rice cereal, and popping candy,

Buoy will "pop up" around Seattle several times on Saturday, April 15, to give out the special candy bars.

Ten of the bars will contain golden tickets earning people entry into game four in Seattle.

Clues for Buoy's location will go out on the mascot's Twitter and Instagram.

If you want to "find Buoy" and get a chance to win playoff tickets, follow the Kraken's Instagram stories here.

catch me if u can 🧌💨 https://t.co/ThKFeBhjkN — x - Buoy (@SEAbuoy) April 14, 2023