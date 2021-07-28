Kraken make splash to start free agency by signing Grubauer

The NHL expansion Seattle Kraken used their significant space under the salary cap to make the biggest splash to start free agency by signing goalie Philipp Grubauer

SEATTLE (AP) — Philipp Grubauer is going from anchoring a Presidents Trophy-winning roster to the unknowns of playing for an expansion franchise.

The Seattle Kraken had plenty of money to throw at Grubauer to make it happen.

The Kraken made a trio of signings on the first day of NHL free agency but there was no bigger splash than agreeing to terms with Grubauer on a six-year, $35.4 million contract.

The 29-year-old Grubauer was 30-9-1 last season with the Colorado Avalanche with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.