Eberle nets Kraken's 1st hat trick, Seattle tops Buffalo 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle had the first hat trick in franchise history by scoring three goals in less than 10 minutes of the second and third periods, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2.

Jaden Schwartz added a goal and two assists.

The Kraken outshot the Sabres, 38-21.

The loss capped a long, emotional day for the Sabres that began with the trade of former captain Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights and ended with Buffalo's third straight loss on its West Coast swing.

Seattle snapped a two-game losing streak as Eberle posted the fourth hat trick of his career.