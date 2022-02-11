x
Eberle, Kraken strike late to beat Ducks 4-3

Jordan Eberle scored with 1:42 remaining to give the Seattle Kraken a 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.
Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle, left, scores against Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored with 1:42 remaining to give the Seattle Kraken a 4-3 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Ryan Donato had two goals and Vince Dunn scored for the Kraken, who have won consecutive road games for the second time. 

Chris Dreidger made 24 saves. 

Isac Lundestrom scored twice and Rickard Rakell had a power-play goal, but the Ducks lost in their return from the All-Star break to end a 4-0-2 run. 

Eberle and Riley Sheahan caught Anaheim in a 2-on-1 rush, with Eberle scoring his 13th goal to get the win in a feisty affair.

