The Seattle Kraken couldn't finalize any moves at the trade deadline because they're not the NHL's 32nd team until the final expansion payment is made.

That doesn't mean general manager Ron Francis couldn't make a handshake deal or two.

Francis was watching closely as the 31 teams made their deals.