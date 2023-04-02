Coyotes take losing streak into game against the Kraken

The Arizona Coyotes come into the matchup against the Seattle Kraken as losers of seven straight games.

SEATTLE — Arizona Coyotes (27-36-13, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (41-25-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Monday, 7 p.m. Pacific Time

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes are looking to break their seven-game slide with a win against the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle is 41-25-8 overall and 17-16-4 in home games. The Kraken have a +25 scoring differential, with 258 total goals scored and 233 conceded.

Arizona is 27-36-13 overall and 7-23-9 in road games. The Coyotes serve 10.8 penalty minutes per game to rank sixth in league play.

Monday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Sprong has scored 20 goals with 20 assists for the Kraken. Oliver Bjorkstrand has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Clayton Keller has 36 goals and 46 assists for the Coyotes. Matias Maccelli has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Coyotes: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).