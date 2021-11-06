x
Coyotes finally find first win by rallying over Kraken, 5-4

Lawson Crouse scored two goals, including the game-winner with 1:05 remaining, to give the Coyotes their first win with a 5-4 victory over the Kraken.
Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse (67) celebrates his goal against Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) with left wing Johan Larsson (22) and right wing Phil Kessel (81) as Coyotes defenseman Anton Stralman (86) watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes won 5-4. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Lawson Crouse scored two goals, including the game-winner with 1:05 remaining, to give the Arizona Coyotes their first win with a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night. 

The Coyotes avoided breaking the franchise record for most losses to start a season. 

Phil Kessel's power play goal with 6 minutes to play put the Coyotes on top, then Seattle's Mark Giordano tied the game — just 13 seconds before Crouse's goal. 

The first period had rapid-fire scoring, too, just the sixth time in NHL history that the first three goals came in the first 93 seconds.

