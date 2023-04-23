Colorado takes 2-1 series lead into game 4 against Seattle

The Colorado Avalanche visit the Seattle Kraken in the with a 2-1 lead in the series.

SEATTLE — Colorado Avalanche (51-24-7, first in the Central Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (46-28-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Monday, 7 p.m. Pacific Time

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -156, Kraken +133; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Avalanche lead series 2-1

The teams meet Saturday for the seventh time this season. The Avalanche won 6-4 in the last matchup. Mikko Rantanen led the Avalanche with two goals.

Seattle has a 20-18-4 record in home games and a 46-28-8 record overall. The Kraken have scored 289 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank fourth in league play.

Colorado has a 51-24-7 record overall and a 30-11-1 record in road games. The Avalanche have scored 274 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Dunn has 14 goals and 50 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 42 goals and 69 assists for the Avalanche. Rantanen has nine goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 6-4-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, three penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Morgan Geekie: day to day (undisclosed), Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).