College hockey returns to Anchorage; Kraken get an assist

Hockey is returning to the University of Alaska Anchorage after donors, including the NHL's newest team, raised over $3 million after the program was eliminated.
Alaska-Anchorage Chancellor Sean Parnell, second from right, announces the reinstatement of the hockey team at a news conference Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in the hockey locker room in Anchorage, Alaska. From left are Kathie Bethard, Save Seawolf Hockey chairwoman; university athletic director Greg Myford; Parnell; and former hockey player Jim Mayes. Donors, including the NHL’s newest team, raised over $3 million after the program was eliminated. (Bill Roth/Anchorage Daily News via AP)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Hockey is returning to the University of Alaska Anchorage after donors, including the NHL's newest team, raised over $3 million after the program was eliminated.

University officials announced that the Seawolves will return for the 2022-23 season. 

The Anchorage Daily News reports the team will need a year to regroup after losing its coach and players in the last 12 months.  

Among the 1,140 donors were the NHL's Seattle Kraken, which kicked in about $150,000 from the team and individuals associated with it to keep the college program alive. 

The Kraken also launched their own Save the Seawolves campaign.

