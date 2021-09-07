Coldplay will perform the grand-opening concert at Climate Pledge Arena

The concert is Oct. 22 at Seattle's new venue.

SEATTLE — Coldplay will play the first concert at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena on Oct. 22.

The concert was announced at 8:40 p.m. (20:40 military time) on Tuesday as an "ode to Amazon and Global Optimism's Climate Pledge." The pledge calls on signatories to be net zero carbon across their businesses by 2040, a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 15 at 10 a.m.

The arena will be home to the Seattle Kraken, the latest NHL expansion team. The Kraken play their first preseason game Sept. 26 against the Vancouver Canucks at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Their preseason schedule can be found here.

The Kraken's regular season begins on the road against the Las Vegas Golden Knights Oct. 12.

The Kraken will host their first regular season game Oct. 23 when they face the Vancouver Canucks.

Everyone ages 12 and over attending an event at Climate Pledge Arena, including Seattle Kraken games, will need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entering the arena, team ownership announced Sept. 7.

Guests will also be required to wear a mask while attending any event at the arena due to Washington state’s universal indoor mask mandate.