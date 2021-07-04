The Vancouver Canucks say 25 players and coaches have tested positive in a COVID-19 outbreak involving a variant of the virus.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks say 25 players and coaches have tested positive in a COVID-19 outbreak involving a variant of the virus.

The team said Wednesday that 21 players, including three from the taxi squad, and four members of the coaching staff have tested positive, and one other player is considered a close contact.

All players and staff are in quarantine, and 19 of the 22 players on Vancouver's active roster were listed on the NHL's COVID protocol list Wednesday.