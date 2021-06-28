Bettman casts doubt on NHL players going to Beijing Olympcs

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says time is running out to reach a deal to send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says time is running out to reach a deal to send players to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The league, players, International Olympic Committee and International Ice Hockey Federation continue to negotiate.

Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly cast doubt given the pandemic and potential disruption to next season.