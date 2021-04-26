AP sources: Turner Sports gets rights to second NHL package

Turner Sports is the surprise winner of the National Hockey League's second television package.

Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press the two sides have agreed on a seven-year contract that includes three Stanley Cup Finals.

The NHL wll now have two network partners in the United States for the first time since 1998-99. It will also get more money.

This season, the NHL received $350 million in broadcast revenue from NBC and Disney Streaming Services.