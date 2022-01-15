Adrian Kempe, Phillip Danault lead Kings past Kraken 3-1

Adrian Kempe scored his 17th goal of the season early in the first period, Phillip Danault scored twice and the Kings beat the Kraken 3-1 for their 4th straight win.

SEATTLE (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored his 17th goal of the season early in the first period, Phillip Danault scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Seattle Kraken 3-1 for their fourth straight win.

Los Angeles won for the sixth time in its past seven, jumping to a 2-0 lead while clamping down on defense.

Seattle lost its ninth straight and has dropped 12 of 13.

Marcus Johansson scored on a power play in the second period, but the Kraken were limited to 18 shots on goal against Cal Petersen.

oh how swede it is to see jojo light the lamp!! 🇸🇪🚨 pic.twitter.com/FWmjs0vbCB — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 16, 2022

Chris Dreidger made 19 saves but lost his second straight start.