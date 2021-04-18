x
Canucks top Leafs 3-2 in OT in return from COVID layoff

Bo Harvat scored his 2nd goal of the game 1:19 into OT to give the Canucks a 3-2 victory over the Maple Leafs in their return from a nearly a month-long layoff.
Credit: AP
Vancouver Canucks' J.T. Miller (9), goalie Braden Holtby (49) and Brock Boeser (6) celebrate with teammates after the winning goal during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Bo Harvat scored his second goal of the game 1:19 into overtime to give the Vancouver Canucks a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs in their return from a nearly four-week layoff because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Horvat also had an assist, Nils Hoglander had a goal and an assist, and Braden Holtby made 37 saves as the Canucks played their first game since March 24. 

At least 21 players and four members of the coaching staff tested positive for the coronavirus. 

William Nylander and Auston Matthews scored for Toronto.