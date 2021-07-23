Bettman: Plan is to hold '22 NHL draft in person in Montreal

Commissioner Gary Bettman says the plan is to hold the 2022 NHL draft at Bell Centre in Montreal.

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Commissioner Gary Bettman says the plan is to hold the 2022 NHL draft at Bell Centre in Montreal.

That's where the 2020 draft was scheduled to take place before the pandemic forced the event online.

The 2021 draft was the second to be held virtually with team staff in their home cities.

Bettman ran the draft from the NHL Network studio in Secaucus, New Jersey.