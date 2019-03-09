Editor's note: the video above is from an earlier conversation with NHL Seattle GM Ron Francis.

Seattle’s new NHL franchise now has an assistant general manager.

NHL veteran executive Ricky Olczyk was hired Tuesday to work alongside his longtime friend, and colleague, Ron Francis, the club announced. He begins work immediately.

The 49-year-old joins the front office of the “To-Be-Named-Later” team from the Toronto Maples Leafs, where he was pro scout in the 2018-19 campaign.

Prior to his time in Toronto, he spent four years working with Seattle’s General Manager Ron Francis in Carolina and was an assistant GM with the Edmonton Oilers.

In Seattle, he will be responsible for managing the salary cap, contracts, player transactions, and giving advice on scouting.

His law degree, from Cornell University, was highlighted by Francis in the franchise's announcement Tuesday.

Olczyk is Seattle’s third hockey operations hire. Alexandra Mandrycky, who came from the Minnesota Wild, joined the franchise as Director of Hockey Administration in July, along with Francis.

Olczyk is the younger brother of Hockey Hall of Famer Eddie Olczyk, who fans will also recognize as the TV partner of Mike "Doc" Emrick on national hockey broadcasts for NBC Sports and NBC Sports Network.

Ricky Olczyk served as captain his senior year at Brown University.

The NHL Seattle franchise will select its players in the June 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. They will be able to sign free agents beginning July 1, 2021.