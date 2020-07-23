NHL Seattle hints at major announcement Thursday as fans await team name, colors, and logo

The NHL Seattle team name, logo, and colors have been much speculated on, and anticipated ever since the team was awarded to Seattle in December of 2018.

Is Seattle about to learn the name of its new National Hockey League franchise?

NHL Seattle sent out a tweet at 5 p.m. Wednesday suggesting it has a major announcement on Thursday morning.

The team name, logo, and colors have been much speculated on, and anticipated ever since the team was awarded to Seattle in December of 2018.

Now, more than 18 months later, it appears fans will finally get their wish.

07.23.2020 - 9:00am PT



The 32nd franchise comes to life. pic.twitter.com/4J8k0UTEn3 — NHL Seattle (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

Sources inside the organization have suggested that it has been close on multiple occasions to announcing the name. There had been strong suggestions that the group was ready to announce this past January at the NHL All Star Game, before hitting the pause button. There were also a couple other dates when the franchise was close to making an announcement, but ultimately decided against it. NHL Seattle has, in the past year, unveiled a color scheme on the team website, and a Zamboni decorated in the same colors, although franchise leaders downplayed that those shades would be the long term color scheme.

Just last month, the franchise and developer the Oak View Group announced the team will play in Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center. Amazon paid an undisclosed sum for the naming rights to the nearly billion-dollar structure which is being built in the spot of the former KeyArena.

NHL Seattle CEO Tod Leiweke has openly discussed how he has sought input on the franchise name, often citing a Seattle Times poll which determined that 'Sockeyes' was a fan favorite.

However, in recent months, there has been reports that the team was looking at other possibilities including 'Kraken', and online sleuths also hypothesized that the franchise could work out a deal to take on the 'Thunderbirds' brand which is synonymous with the Western Hockey League franchise that used to play at the Seattle Center Coliseum and now at the Showare Center in Kent.

The ownership group also registered for trademarks that include Totems, Emeralds, Rainiers, Renegades, Sea Lions, Seals, Evergreens, Whales, Cougars, Eagles and Firebirds. Sasquatch and Metropolitans have also been mentioned as possibilities, with the latter a stick tap to the 1917 Stanley Cup Champions.