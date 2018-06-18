The Seattle NHL investment group has hired another man with serious credentials to lead the franchise.

On Monday, the group announced the hiring of Dave Tippett as a senior advisor. He was most recently the head coach of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes and Dallas Stars. It's not clear if Tippett will eventually be the yet-to-be-named franchise's first head coach.

Tippett was almost the Seattle coach when the Coyotes were on the verge of moving to Seattle back in 2013. He was credited with leading a team facing future uncertainty to the Conference Finals in 2012.

It is another sign of the confidence of the group to get the puck into the goal, so to speak.

Related: Former Seahawks CEO to run NHL Seattle

David Bonderman and Jerry Bruckheimer are willing to spend $650 million to acquire the NHL's 32nd franchise to play in a new Arena at Seattle Center in 2020. The group already hired Tod Leiweke, former CEO of the Seattle Seahawks and Vulcan Sports and Entertainment, to lead the franchise. Leiweke came from the NFL league office to do so.

The NHL Board of Governors will meet this week in Las Vegas but is not expected to formally address the Seattle situation, according to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

Related: Seattle would get Vegas' favorable NHL expansion terms

The League isn't expected to issue any new franchise until the Arena plan is finalized, and financing plan shored up. It is expected that the Bonderman group will add local investors before the formal awarding of the franchise.

© 2018 KING