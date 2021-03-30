x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

NFL

With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three 1st-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise QB of the future
Credit: AP
FILE - San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, file photo. The 49ers have made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami for the No. 3 pick in next month's draft.(AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future.

The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl. 

The Niners traded the No. 12 overall pick, plus additional first-rounders in 2022 and '23 and a third-round pick in 2023 to Miami for the No. 3 selection in a quarterback-rich draft.