With blockbuster trade, 49ers go all-in on rookie QB

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — For San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, the biggest risk wasn't trading three first-round picks for the No. 3 selection where he could take a shot on the franchise quarterback of the future.
The chance he didn't want to take going forward anymore was going into a season without an elite quarterback who he believes can consistently carry a team to a Super Bowl.
The Niners traded the No. 12 overall pick, plus additional first-rounders in 2022 and '23 and a third-round pick in 2023 to Miami for the No. 3 selection in a quarterback-rich draft.