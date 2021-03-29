What's ahead? NFL owners to meet about upcoming season

The 32 NFL team owners hold virtual meetings Tuesday & Wednesday. Topping the agenda are two items: increasing the regular season games and decreasing the preseason.

NFL teams will begin to learn this week what's ahead for the 2021 season. The 32 team owners hold virtual meetings Tuesday and Wednesday.

Topping the agenda are two items: increasing the regular season to 17 games and decreasing the preseason games to three per team.

Both are nearly certain to be approved after a pandemic-stressed season that severely cut into the league's revenue stream.

Many players, however, aren't thrilled with the idea. Saints star running back Alvin Kamara calls the increase to 17 games "dumb."