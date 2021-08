Starting quarterback Carson Wentz, All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly all returned to Colts practice Monday after each missed roughly 3 weeks.

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) — Starting quarterback Carson Wentz, All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and center Ryan Kelly all returned to Indianapolis Colts practice Monday after each missed roughly three weeks.

It's still unclear whether any — or potentially all three — will start the Sept. 12 season opener against Seattle.

Wentz and Nelson had been out since having foot surgery earlier this month.