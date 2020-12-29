x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

NFL

Washington releases 2019 1st-round pick Dwayne Haskins

Washington has released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins the day after he committed three turnovers in a loss to Carolina.
Credit: AP
Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

Washington has released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins the day after he committed three turnovers in a loss to Carolina.

Haskins started in place of injured quarterback Alex Smith despite being disciplined for violating COVID-19 protocols by partying with several people without a mask. 

Haskins was 14 of 28 with two interceptions and a fumble against the Panthers before being benched for Taylor Heinicke. 

Haskins was 1-5 as the starter this season. 

Coach Ron Rivera earlier Monday said either Smith or Heinicke would start the regular-season finale at Philadelphia with the NFC East title on the line. 

Washington's previous regime drafted Haskins 15th overall last year.