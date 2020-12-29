Washington releases 2019 1st-round pick Dwayne Haskins

Washington has released 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins the day after he committed three turnovers in a loss to Carolina.

Haskins started in place of injured quarterback Alex Smith despite being disciplined for violating COVID-19 protocols by partying with several people without a mask.

Haskins was 14 of 28 with two interceptions and a fumble against the Panthers before being benched for Taylor Heinicke.

Haskins was 1-5 as the starter this season.

Coach Ron Rivera earlier Monday said either Smith or Heinicke would start the regular-season finale at Philadelphia with the NFC East title on the line.