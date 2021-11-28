Washington could get Samuel back against banged-up Seahawks

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel is expected to return for Washington on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks after missing the vast majority of this season with a lingering groin injury.
Samuel has been limited to four catches in two games so far.
He got a full week of practice in and is confident he can be his usually potent self.
Washington could also get Logan Thomas back from a hamstring injury.
The Seahawks on the other hand come in banged up after losing cornerback Tre Brown to a season-ending knee injury.
Running back Rashad Penny has also been ruled out for Seattle.